Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta, Canada’s oil heartland, may seek compensation from the United States after newly inaugurated President Joe Biden moved to nix the Keystone XL Pipeline, Bloomberg said on Thursday. Alberta spent $1.2 billion on the project so far, and may look to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to help it recoup some of those costs, according to an official from Premier Jason Kenney’s office said. The pipeline was supposed to carry 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada to the United States. The death of the Keystone XL project…