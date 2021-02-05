Robinhood has recently been involved in quite a major controversy as it delisted the stocks of GameStop and other companies that were involved in the short squeeze caused by Reddit’s Wall Street Bets group. Interestingly, the hype was also used to promote Dogecoin (DOGE), and the coin skyrocketed by 420% in 24 hours last Friday. […]Full Article
Robinhood returns instant deposits for crypto purchases
