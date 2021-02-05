Is The Buying Frenzy In Solar Stocks Over?

If you have been reading what I write here for the last few years, you will know one thing about me if nothing else…I love a contrarian trade. Given that, it should come as no surprise that I look at stocks like CSIQ and FSLR in the solar power sector and see them as a sell even though that goes completely against conventional wisdom. That contrarian bent comes from my background in interbank forex, where less publicized and less dramatic versions of the now famous GameStop (GME) squeeze were an everyday occurrence. We were always on the…