The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) published its earnings report for the fiscal second quarter on Friday that came in better than what analysts had anticipated. The company, however, warned that the COVID-19 restrictions were likely to weigh on its financial performance in the third quarter. Estee Lauder closed the regular session more […]Full Article
Estee Lauder’s sales climb by 5% in the fiscal second quarter
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Estée Lauder Companies Reports Outstanding Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) today reported net sales of $4.85 billion for its second..
Business Wire
Activision, Teradata rise; GoPro, Twist Bioscience fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.63 to..
SeattlePI.com