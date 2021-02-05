Estee Lauder’s sales climb by 5% in the fiscal second quarter

Estee Lauder’s sales climb by 5% in the fiscal second quarter

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) published its earnings report for the fiscal second quarter on Friday that came in better than what analysts had anticipated. The company, however, warned that the COVID-19 restrictions were likely to weigh on its financial performance in the third quarter.   Estee Lauder closed the regular session more […]

