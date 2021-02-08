Dogecoin (DOGE) reaches a new all-time high as it passes $0.08: What’s next?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced yet another price surge as Elon Musk continues openly supporting the meme-based cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency is still in price discovery mode after it passed the previous all-time high of $0.0599. Should you buy some DOGE right now, wait a bit, or skip on it entirely? Fundamental analysis: Elon Musk continues to […]

