Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Springing to New Highs

The Bitcoin seems to never get tired of renewing highs. On Tuesday, February 9th, the flagship cryptocurrency is trading at 47,137 USD. The D1 of BTC/USD has not changed much lately, so the pair keep growing. The aim of the ascending impulse might be 51,000 USD. The MACD histogram is positive, rising steadily, increasing the chances for the impulse to get stronger. The signal lines of the indicator are also demonstrating an uptrend, which might become a signal for a correction if a Black Cross forms. On H4, BTC/USD is testing the resistance level, which is, in its turn, a