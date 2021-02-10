Is This The Carbon Capture Technology Of The Future?

As the world increases its Net Zero and decarbonization efforts, many Energy Transition technologies are being introduced to meet the Paris Agreement’s global temperature targets, an agreement which the U.S has now rejoined. Direct Air Capture (DAC) is one such technology that aims to reduce carbon emissions by removing CO2 from the atmosphere. However, this green-friendly technology has a not-so-green side as well, as it can be used to enhance oil and gas production by injecting the captured CO2 into reservoirs: this method has been used…