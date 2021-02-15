Billionaire Elon Musk has dropped another hint regarding his thoughts about meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). This time, he believes the token has had too much concentration. He recently stated that Dogecoin will get his complete support if the majority of its holders sell most of their coins. “If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their […]Full Article
Elon Musk wants most Dogecoin (DOGE) holders to sell most of their coins
