US Administration Cancels Gulf Of Mexico March Oil & Gas Lease Sale

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has rescinded the Record of Decision for the oil and gas lease Gulf of Mexico planned for March, effectively canceling this auction as part of the Biden Administration’s review of new drilling activities on federal land and in offshore waters. The lease sale would have offered 78.2 million acres for a region-wide Gulf of Mexico lease in March 2021, or 14,594 unleased blocks – all of the available unleased areas in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico. However, President Joe Biden directed…