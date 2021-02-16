What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

Unprecedented winter storms hit Texas. The electricity grid cannot deal with excess of demand over supply. Prices soar. Rolling blackouts. Expect more says the grid operator. What the stories do not say is that Texas, long ago, cut itself off from the interties to the rest of the country that might have provided some aid in a time of extreme distress. Texas might as well, electrically speaking, be an island in the middle of the Pacific. So, let’s skip the discussion about the arctic temperatures affecting the US as far south as Texas. Let’s…