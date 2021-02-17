Chevron Is Buffett’s Latest Billion-Dollar ‘Mystery’ Investment

Berkshire Hathaway has invested US$4.1 billion in Chevron stock, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate announced in a filing with the SEC with holdings as of the end of 2020. Berkshire Hathaway has acquired 48,498,965 shares of Chevron, the filing of the latest portfolio update revealed. The other company in which Buffett’s conglomerate has recently invested a large amount of money in Verizon. Berkshire Hathaway has invested US$8.6 billion in the telecom giant, buying nearly 147 million shares. The form 13F information table filing didn’t…