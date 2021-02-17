Binance Coin’s (BNB) price skyrocketed as high as $175.915 on massive exchange inflows. What will happen next, and should you buy some BNB now? Fundamental analysis: massive money inflows on the Binance exchange bring BNB’s price up Binance Coin is the native cryptocurrency of the world’s largest exchange – Binance. It is used to reduce […]Full Article
Binance Coin skyrockets to a new all-time high: What caused the price increase?
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) price analysis as strategists issue a warning
Bitcoin (BTC) price has continued to lead the way higher with Ethereum (ETH) closing in on the $2,000 handle. In the meantime,..
Invezz
Binance Coin sets new all-time high amid skyrocketing activity on BSC
Binance Coin is now the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with the price approaching the $200 mark.
The Cointelegraph