Mexican President Urges Population To Conserve Energy Amid Power Shortage

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged people to reduce their power consumption amid a shortage caused by the Texas deep freeze that prompted the state to restrict natural gas imports to Mexico. “I call on all Mexicans to help us by consuming less,” Lopez Obrador said, as quoted by Reuters, advising Mexicans to turn off unnecessary lights during peak demand in the evenings, “To be totally sure that our electricity system is maintained and that we don’t suffer from blackouts.” Texas Governor…