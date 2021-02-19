Pemex’s Oil Production Increase Is More Illusion Than Reality

Pemex’s Oil Production Increase Is More Illusion Than Reality

OilPrice.com

Published

Mexico’s Pemex reported its oil production grew last year, for the first time in fifteen years. However, there’s a big catch—the increase was only a result of how the company is counting barrels, Bloomberg reports. And anyone trying to compare production figures from year to year will run into a problem of comparing apples to oranges. The change in calculations is pretty straightforward; Pemex simply started adding gas condensate output to the total crude oil production it counts. Without condensates, Pemex and its partners produced…

Full Article