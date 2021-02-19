Pemex’s Oil Production Increase Is More Illusion Than Reality

Mexico’s Pemex reported its oil production grew last year, for the first time in fifteen years. However, there’s a big catch—the increase was only a result of how the company is counting barrels, Bloomberg reports. And anyone trying to compare production figures from year to year will run into a problem of comparing apples to oranges. The change in calculations is pretty straightforward; Pemex simply started adding gas condensate output to the total crude oil production it counts. Without condensates, Pemex and its partners produced…