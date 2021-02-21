Up or down? Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price prediction for March

Up or down? Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price prediction for March

Invezz

Published

The cryptocurrency market is advancing this trading week; Bitcoin continued its surge and reached a new all-time high above $58,000. This situation also supports Bitcoin Cash’s price, and in less than three weeks, the price of BCH has advanced from $390 above $700. Fundamental analysis: Many analysts warn of an ‘epic’ bubble around the cryptocurrency […]

Full Article