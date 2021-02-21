The cryptocurrency market is advancing this trading week; Bitcoin continued its surge and reached a new all-time high above $58,000. This situation also supports Bitcoin Cash’s price, and in less than three weeks, the price of BCH has advanced from $390 above $700. Fundamental analysis: Many analysts warn of an ‘epic’ bubble around the cryptocurrency […]Full Article
Up or down? Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price prediction for March
Invezz0 shares 4 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bitcoin And Baseball Cards – OpEd
I saw this piece last week on the soaring price of baseball cards and naturally started thinking about Bitcoin. The article..
Eurasia Review
Bitcoin Cash is on the brink of falling below 1% of Bitcoin’s price
BCH price has decreased by over 96% in value against BTC over the past three years.
The Cointelegraph