The EUR/USD declined as traders reacted to the latest EU inflation numbers ahead of Congressional testimony by Jerome Powell and US consumer confidence data. EU inflation rising Eurozone consumer inflation continued to rise in January even as countries placed travel restrictions. According to Eurostat, the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.9% in January […]Full Article
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Jerome Powell testimony
Related news coverage
Malcy's Blog - Oil price, Coro Energy, i3 Energy
Oil price, Coro, i3. And finally… WTI $61.49 +$2.25, Brent $65.24 +$2.33, Diff -$3.75 +8c, NG $2.95 -12c, UKNG 40.25p -1.07p..
Proactive Investors
European Shares Seen Up Ahead Of Powell Testimony
European stocks may open higher on Tuesday as investors await testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues as to..
RTTNews