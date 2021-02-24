2 Stocks That Could Win Big In The Trillion Dollar Battery War

The entire world is about to run on batteries, which makes the next new battery innovation and the materials that go into it the best way to capitalize on the lucrative momentum of a multi-trillion-dollar energy transition. That lithium-ion battery that you’ve relied on for your smartphone has now gone way beyond consumer electronics. It’s the feedstock for a lineup of rival EVs … And for energy storage, things are blowing up on a global scale. Investment in the global energy transition hit a record $501.3 billion…