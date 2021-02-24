U.S. Congress subcommittee says that bank reporting methods led to Capitol attack arrests but worries that Bitcoin might have helped fund the insurrection.Full Article
Congress worries crypto used to fund domestic terrorism, Capitol insurrection
The Cointelegraph0 shares 1 views
