The US dollar index (DXY) has formed a bearish pennant after the first testimony by Jerome Powell. It is trading at $90.08, which is 1% below the February high of $91.05. Jerome Powell testimony The dollar index wavered as forex investors digested the latest statements by Powell, the Fed chair. In his first day of […]Full Article
DXY: US dollar index forms bearish pennant ahead of Powell Testimony
