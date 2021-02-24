DXY: US dollar index forms bearish pennant ahead of Powell Testimony

The US dollar index (DXY) has formed a bearish pennant after the first testimony by Jerome Powell. It is trading at $90.08, which is 1% below the February high of $91.05. Jerome Powell testimony The dollar index wavered as forex investors digested the latest statements by Powell, the Fed chair. In his first day of […]

