Musk: SpaceX Will Transform Disused Oil Rigs Into Launch Pads

SpaceX will transform disused oil rigs into floating launch sites for its Starship craft expected to transport crew and cargo on missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday. Replying to a question on Twitter, the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla wrote, “I hope we don’t go bankrupt building them!” when asked to provide details on the rigs the space craft developer was rumored to have bought. Earlier this year, reports emerged that SpaceX had bought last year two deepwater oil rigs from Valaris, just…