Oil Prices Climb Despite Crude Build

Oil prices rose on Wednesday morning, despite a somewhat surprising EIA inventory report, which reflected a build in crude stocks and virtually unchanged gasoline inventories Crude oil prices rose today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 1.3 million barrels for the week to February 19. The build was much lower than the one the API had estimated a day earlier. The report came a day after the American Petroleum Institute estimated an oil stock build of over 1 million barrels. It also compared with…