Russia’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Threat Is Finally Here

First output is now being produced by Russia’s number two gas producer (after state-owned Gazprom) – Novatek - from its much-awaited fourth train at the Yamal LNG project, according to a number of Moscow-based oil and gas analysts spoken to exclusively by OilPrice.com last week. It is ‘highly likely’, they add, that the first full cargo from the 900,000 metric ton per annum (mtpa) LNG plant will be loaded on to a tanker within the next six months at most, and possibly even by the end of the second quarter of this year. The…