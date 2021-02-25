New York state authorities are shutting down activities of two crypto trading platforms that hid losses of up to $850 million. Both companies lied in their statements The Attorney’s office started the investigation into the incident in 2017 for their “stablecoins” trades that were supposed to have a real-dollar value. The revelation from the investigation […]Full Article
New York shuts down crypto trading platforms for hiding $850 million losses
