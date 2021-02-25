Natural Gas Production Plunged 45% During The Texas Freeze

Natural gas production in Texas collapsed by 45 percent during the cold snap last week, primarily due to freeze-offs, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday, citing estimates from IHS Markit. Natural gas production in Texas dropped to a daily low of 11.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) on February 17, down by nearly 45 percent compared to 21.3 Bcf/d during the week ending February 13, the estimates showed. Total U.S. dry natural gas production during the Freeze in Texas and much of the central part of the United States…