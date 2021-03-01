Oil Prices Rally As U.S. House Passes Stimulus Package

Oil prices rose early on Monday after the U.S. House passed the stimulus package, and another COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the United States. As of 10:23 a.m. ET, WTI Crude prices were up 0.59 percent at $61.88 and Brent Crude was up 0.78 at $64.94. Following a slump on Friday, oil prices recovered on Monday, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed on Saturday President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9-trillion COVID relief package, which now needs Senate approval. The progress in the stimulus package approval – after weeks…