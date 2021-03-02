UK Energy Suppliers To Pay £10.4m Fine For Overcharging Customers

Ofgem has this morning charged 18 energy suppliers, including British Gas, Shell, and Scottish Power, a combined £10.4m for overcharging their customers. In total, over 1m customers were wrongly charged £7.2m for firms’ failures to correctly protect customers’ tariff prices when they decided to switch supplier or tariff. The watchdog said that most of the failures were down to suppliers not having adequate arrangements in place to make sure the protections were applied in full when customers decided to switch. The…