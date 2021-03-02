India Calls On OPEC+ To Ease Cuts And Stop Pushing Oil Higher

India is calling again on the OPEC+ coalition to boost production from April, because the world’s third-largest oil importer is not particularly happy with this year’s oil price rally. The OPEC+ group is meeting on Thursday to discuss how to proceed with their collective oil supply management from April, with expectations leaning toward easing of the cuts, at least in some form. India, which relies on imports for around 80 percent of its oil consumption, has already expressed several times this year its displeasure with the way the…