Crude oil prices extended their gains on Friday as the market reacts to OPEC+ decision to retain output cuts in April. The global and US benchmarks for crude oil are both trading at their highest levels since January 2020. WTI and Brent futures are up at 64.87 and $67.97 respectively. The current rally is an […]Full Article
Crude oil prices extend gains on account of the OPEC+ decision
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Goldman Sachs lifts crude price forecast as it sees OPEC driving a ‘tight market strategy’
Goldman Sachs has further upgraded its target for crude oil prices, which continue to be pushed higher by Saudi Arabia and OPEC...
Proactive Investors
Dow explodes nearly 700 points higher as March brings renewed stimulus optimism
4:06pm: Wide-sweeping rally carries S&P 500 to its best day since June It was a banner day on Wall Street, as the Dow added 694..
Proactive Investors