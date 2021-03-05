Oil Rally Continues As OPEC+ Leaves Production Levels Unchanged

Oil prices extended Thursday’s 5-percent gain into Friday, with both benchmarks rallying by another 3 percent on Friday morning in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to leave production levels unchanged through April. As of 9:38 a.m. ET on Friday, WTI Crude had jumped above the $65 a barrel mark with prices up by 3.04% at $65.78. Brent Crude was approaching $69 per barrel, with prices up 3.24% on the day at $68.90. Oil prices continued to rally on Friday, following the 5-percent surge from Thursday as a reaction to the unexpected decision…