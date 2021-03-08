Deliveroo announced plans of an initial public offering on Monday after expressing confidence that its business saw significant growth last year amidst the Coronavirus pandemic that restricted people to their homes. The food delivery company, however, still concluded 2020 with a loss. The novel flu-like virus has so far infected more than 4.2 million people […]Full Article
Deliveroo expresses plans of a London listing as business improves in 2020
