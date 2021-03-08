Russia’s Gazprom Boasts First Carbon-Neutral LNG Delivery In Europe

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday that it had delivered the first carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe, shipping the fuel to Shell in the UK. Gazprom delivered the carbon-neutral LNG to Shell at the Dragon terminal in Wales. According to Gazprom, the Russian company and Shell are jointly offsetting the carbon footprint of the shipment via the Verified Carbon Standard and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity carbon credit standards. This delivery, made with Gazprom’s long-term partner Shell, confirms…