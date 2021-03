Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD), Vodafone GmbH and Vantage Towers AG have set the price range for existing ordinary registered shares with no par value to be offered in Vantage Towers' planned initial public offering at between 22.50 euros and 29.00 euros per share. The price range implies a total market capitalisation for Vantage Towers of 11.4 billion euros to 14.7 billion euros.