Oil Prices Move Higher Despite Another Major Crude Build

A week after reporting a massive crude oil inventory build of over 21 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration had another unpleasant surprise for inventory watchers: the authority reported an inventory build of 13.8 million barrels for the week to March 5. A draw in gasoline stocks and another one in distillates, however, offset the negative news. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute reported an estimated crude oil inventory build of as much as 12.79 million barrels for the week to March 5, versus analyst expectations…