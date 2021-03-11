Budget Airlines: European Clean Fuel Quotas Are Unfair

Several low-cost European airlines and a few environmental groups have asked the European Commission to extend a quota plan for sustainable aviation fuels from local flights only, to long-haul ones as well. “Excluding long-haul flights from the SAFs mandate would mean the very area of our sector that most needs to decarbonise would not be covered at all by this legislation,” the group said in a letter it sent to the Commission, as quoted by Reuters. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) account for 34 percent of the carbon emission…