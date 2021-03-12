Burberry expects to beat market estimates for full-year profit and revenue

Burberry Group plc (LON: BRBY) said on Friday that its sales recovered sharply since December. The company expressed confidence that its profit and revenue is expected to beat market estimates in its final quarter. Burberry shares jumped roughly 8% in premarket trading on Friday. Including the price action, the stock is now exchanging hands at […]

