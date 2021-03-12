JP Morgan: U.S. Shale Production Set To Climb

Current oil prices are high enough to warrant increased U.S. shale activity in the second half of the year if prices hold around these levels, according to JP Morgan. “At current prices, most U.S. onshore operators are economic, leaving a vast group of operators, from large public companies to private players, in good position to ramp up activity in 2H21 and build solid momentum for higher volumes in 2022,” analysts at JP Morgan said in a weekly note as carried by Reuters. Early on Friday, the spot U.S. benchmark WTI Crude was trading…