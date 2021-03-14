Record High Fuel Prices Hurt India’s Oil Demand

Record-high gasoline and diesel prices stalled India’s fuel demand recovery in February, with oil consumption down by 5 percent to its lowest level since September last year, government figures showed on Friday. Consumption of diesel—the most used fuel in India—declined by 8.5 percent, while gasoline demand dropped by 6.5 percent, according to data from the Petroleum Ministry, cited by PTI. Last month, gasoline and diesel prices in India—the world’s third-largest crude oil importer—surged to record-high…