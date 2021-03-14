Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis. Here are the next targets

The U.S. stock market advanced last week as investors remain optimistic about the large U.S. stimulus package. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly percentage gains since early February, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest weekly gain since November. U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package […]

