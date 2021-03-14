The U.S. stock market advanced last week as investors remain optimistic about the large U.S. stimulus package. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly percentage gains since early February, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest weekly gain since November. U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package […]Full Article
Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis. Here are the next targets
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Wall Street enjoys banner day as Biden signs $1.9T coronavirus relief bill
Proactive Investors
4:10pm: Tech stocks make gains after tough start to the week The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Thursday up 189 points, 0.6%,..
-
US stocks surging at lunch as US jobless claims data boosts investor sentiment
Proactive Investors
-
Today's Market View - Altus Strategies, Anglo American, BlueRock Diamonds and more...
Proactive Investors