Should I invest in Beyond Meat shares after Citigroup raised its price target to $184?

Should I invest in Beyond Meat shares after Citigroup raised its price target to $184?

Invezz

Published

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares have advanced from $114 above $221 since January 2021, and the current price stands around $142. The current risk/reward ratio is not good for the long-term investors, and there are certainly better long-term investment opportunities at the moment. Fundamental analysis: Citigroup assigned a buy rating on Beyond Meat Beyond Meat […]

Full Article