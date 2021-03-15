Rogers wants to acquire Shaw Communications for about £11.52 billion

Rogers Communications Inc (TSE: RCI-B) said on Monday that it will buy Shaw Communications Inc (TSE: SJR-B) for roughly £11.52 billion. The combined company will secure the number two spot on the list of Canada’s largest cellular operators. The acquisition, however, is subject to strict regulatory scrutiny. Rogers Communications shares that you can conveniently […]Full Article
Rogers Communications has signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications in a transaction valued at $26 billion, including debt.