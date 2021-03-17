Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Despite the ongoing vaccine rollout snafu, including supply chain constraints, delayed approvals and—more worryingly—dozens of countries banning the cheapest and most widely available Covid-19 vaccine, there’s growing optimism that the global economy is gradually marching towards a full reopening. A year after the WHO declared the Covid crisis a pandemic, all the world’s biggest economies are on a rebound trajectory and slated to record significant growth in the current year after major slumps in 2020. After shrinking by…