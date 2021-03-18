Oil Major BP Plans UK’s Biggest Blue Hydrogen Project

Oil and gas supermajor BP said on Thursday it had started developing plans for what would be the largest hydrogen project in the UK, aiming to produce 1 GW of blue hydrogen by 2030, as part of its efforts to contribute to industry decarbonization and the UK’s low-carbon energy plans. Blue hydrogen is hydrogen produced by converting natural gas into hydrogen and carbon dioxide, with the CO2 then captured and permanently stored. BP is proposing the development of the H2Teesside project, which would be a significant step in developing ‎BP’s…