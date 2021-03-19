China Bans Tesla Use At Military Sites Over National Security Concerns

China has banned personnel from parking Teslas at military compounds, as well as the use of Tesla by people working at state agencies and sensitive industries, due to concerns that sensors and built-in cameras in Teslas could collect sensitive data about China, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, quoting sources with knowledge of the plans. China’s government is restricting Tesla vehicles for personnel at military and other sensitive industries after a government security review of the cars of the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer…