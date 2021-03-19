Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares have been moving in an uptrend last several months, and according to technical analysis, a positive trend remains intact. Harley-Davidson declared a $0.15/share quarterly dividend even though the Covid-19 pandemic impacts its business. Fundamental analysis: The impacts of pandemic primarily drove the negative operating margin in 2020 Harley-Davidson is an American […]Full Article
Harley-Davidson shares continue to trade in a bull market despite weak Q4 results
Invezz0 shares 1 views