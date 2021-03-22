Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) expressed plans of buying Australia’s largest gaming and entertainment group, Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX: CWN), on Monday for £4.47 billion. Blackstone remained almost flat on average in premarket trading on Monday. The stock is currently trading at a per-share price of £52.22 after recovering from a low of £26 […]Full Article
Blackstone proposes to buy Crown Resorts for £4.47 billion
