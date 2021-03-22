Natural Gas Pipeline In Venezuela Explodes

A section of a natural gas pipeline in Venezuela exploded on Saturday, which the country’s energy minister blamed on an attack, Reuters reports, citing a document produced by state energy company PDVSA. According to the same document, PDVSA had to suspend operations at the reinjection plant that the pipeline supplied with gas to stop the resulting fire and evaluate the damage. Energy minister Tareck El Aissami blamed the explosion on a terrorist attack without elaborating. Last year, an explosion at a refinery in northern Venezuela was also…