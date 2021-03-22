Canadian Pacific to acquire Kansas City Southern for £18 billion in cash and stock

Canadian Pacific to acquire Kansas City Southern for £18 billion in cash and stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSE: CP) said on Monday that it will buy Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) for roughly £18 billion in cash and stock. The merger will establish the 1st freight-rail network that will link the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Kansas City Southern shares jumped more than 15% in premarket trading on […]

