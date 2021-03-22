Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSE: CP) said on Monday that it will buy Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) for roughly £18 billion in cash and stock. The merger will establish the 1st freight-rail network that will link the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Kansas City Southern shares jumped more than 15% in premarket trading on […]Full Article
Canadian Pacific to acquire Kansas City Southern for £18 billion in cash and stock
Invezz0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kansas City Southern surges 14% after Canadian Pacific Railway agrees to buy it for $25 billion
Business Insider
Kansas City Southern will be bought in a $25 billion deal by Canadian Pacific Railway. The merger will create the first North..
You might like
More coverage
$29 Billion Railroad Merger to Connect U.S., Mexico and Canada
NYTimes.com
The deal is an effort by Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to capitalize on an expected increase in the flow of trade as..