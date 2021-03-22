Low-Rated U.S. Oil Firms Raise Record $20 Billion In Bonds

The recovery in oil prices this year has increased investor appetite for high-yield bonds of low-rated U.S. energy firms, helping them to raise a record more than US$20 billion on the bond market so far this year, the Financial Times reported, citing data from companies tracked by Refinitiv. In light of the rising oil prices since November last year, debt investors have grown more interested in high-yield energy bonds, after having steered clear of the sector for most of the past two years. As a result, the riskier lower-rated U.S. oil firms have…