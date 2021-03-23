Canada’s Oil & Gas Mergers Hit Record $18 Billion So Far This Year

Canada’s energy industry saw a record US$18 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions year to date, data showed on Tuesday, while analysts predict 2021 will be a bumper year for M&A in the Canadian oil and gas industry. According to data from Dealogic, cited by Reuters, energy deals in Canada between the start of 2021 and March 18 totaled US$18 billion, the highest combined value of energy deals in more than 25 years. Moreover, Canadian energy deals accounted for 16.2 percent of the global M&As between January 1 and March 18, the…