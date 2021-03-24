OPEC+ Will Keep A Lid On Oil Production

OPEC+ will likely decide to keep oil production essentially steady for another month, according to four Reuters sources. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have both spoke out in favor of the need to tread lightly when it comes to how much oil is put into the market. And this week is perhaps proof positive that the group would be wise to heed. On Tuesday this week, the price of Brent crude plunged to $60.86 per barrel from $69.63 per barrel on March 11. By Wednesday, the price had rebounded to nearly $64 per barrel—up more than 5% on the day. The dramatic…